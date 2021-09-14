PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple is issuing a new warning surrounding a security update for its devices.
Hackers have infected iPhones and other devices, so the company is releasing an important software patch to fix the security issue.
Apple says that users should go through the process of updating the software on their devices.
This can be done by going into the phone’s settings menu, tapping on ‘General,’ followed by ‘Software Update.’ This will trigger the patch to quickly update the device.
Researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said the security issue was exploited to plant the spyware on a Saudi activist’s iPhone. The lab warned that this exploit could allow hackers to infect other Apple devices.
This was the first time a so-called zero-click exploit happened, meaning that it didn’t require users to click on suspicious links or open infected filed to have been caught and analyzed. They found the malicious code on September 7 and contacted Apple immediately.