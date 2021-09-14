By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men from Michigan are behind bars in Beaver County today after police say they tried to lure a child into a vehicle with drugs and a weapon inside.
Beaver Falls Police say they have arrested and charged Marvin Hollis of Detroit and Devin Wesley of Westland, Michigan.
According to police, the men are accused in an attempted child luring involving a firearm just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
Police say they identified the rental vehicle and were able to track down Hollis and Wesley.
At the time, investigators say the pair were allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics including fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine.
Hollis is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Wesley is facing charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.