By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire in New Castle is being called suspicious.
Smoke poured out of a vacant house on Home Street Tuesday morning after a fire broke out just before 5 a.m.
It took crews less than a half-hour to get the fire under control.
The chief said the back door to the home was open and no one was inside, but there were some household items in there.