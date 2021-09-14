BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the Westin Pittsburgh hotel on Liberty Avenue after heavy smoke was found on the 24th floor of the building.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say crews responded Tuesday around 9:25 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m.

People evacuated the building, but there have been no reports of any injuries.

Guests were told that there was a fire in a room. All guests above the 21st floor had to be relocated.

The fire marshall is investigating.