By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to the Westin Pittsburgh hotel on Liberty Avenue after heavy smoke was found on the 24th floor of the building.
Officials say crews responded Tuesday around 9:25 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m.
People evacuated the building, but there have been no reports of any injuries.
Guests were told that there was a fire in a room. All guests above the 21st floor had to be relocated.
The fire marshall is investigating.