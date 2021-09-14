TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who plotted an attack on a Toledo-area synagogue has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Damon Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, was arrested in December 2018 and pleaded guilty in May to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Man Shot In The Lower Back In Homewood
A message seeking comment was left Monday with Joseph’s attorney.READ MORE: Kennywood, Idlewild Hiring For More Than 100 Halloween Positions
Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Joseph drew attention after posting photos of weapons and vows of support for ISIS on social media.
The plot was uncovered during Joseph’s conversations with undercover FBI agents.MORE NEWS: Funeral Honors Maxton Soviak, Sailor Killed In Afghanistan Attack
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)