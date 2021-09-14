By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The MLB is allowing more players to wear No. 21 to honor Roberto Clemente.

Sept. 15 marks Clemente Day for Major League Baseball. It a day to honor Clemente’s spirit of community service.

According to a report from ESPN, all players in uniform who are of Puerto Rican descent will now be able to wear Clemente’s number.

Players who are Roberto Clemente Award nominees and recipients will be able to wear No. 21, too.

This year, the Pirates have nominated catcher Jacob Stallings for the award. He is known for his work with the Pirates Care-a-van, Pirates Charities and more.

Pirates players and coaches will wear 21 for Clemente Day on Wednesday.

Those jerseys will then go up for auction where the sale will benefit the Clemente Foundation.

The No. 21 will also be etched in right field where Clemente played for 18 seasons.

