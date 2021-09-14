PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, strong storms will be possible today and tomorrow with parts of our area included under a marginal storm risk today.

Everyone in Western Pennsylvania will likely be under either a marginal or slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

Officially, the marginal risk of severe weather goes through 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and we may actually have a better chance for storms on Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. than today.

That being said, there is a small rain and storm chance for today.

If we see anything today, lightning, downpours, and strong wind speeds around any storms would be the main threats.

The risk of severe weather goes up on Wednesday with parts of the area already under a slight risk of severe storms.

While destructive wind, downpours and lightning will remain the main threats, tornados and hail will also be possible.

At this point it appears that the farther south and east you are during the day on Wednesday, the higher the chance for severe weather.

Back to today, I have today’s coverage for rain at 30%. That may be too high.

Skies will be cloudy to start the day with partly cloudy afternoon skies.

Highs should be back in the 80’s today after clouds kept highs just shy of 80 degrees in Pittsburgh yesterday.

Humidity levels are also up this morning with moderate to high humidity in place through Wednesday.

Noon temperatures should be near 80 degrees.

