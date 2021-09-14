By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The PWSA will pay half a million dollars for violating the federal Clean Water Act.
It spent years covering up the amount of sludge it was dumping into the Allegheny River.
Federal judge William Stickman says the PWSA learned its lesson.
The authority will also have to put in a new compliance program.
Charges are still pending against a former worker, Glenn Lijewski. He’s accused of being responsible for false reports about the sludge.