BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rania's Recipes are featured on PTL every Wednesday!
Filed Under:Cooking With Rania, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, Rania Harris, Rania's Recipes, Rania’s Catering

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is getting ready to tailgate with these Bacon Cheddar Sliders!

Essential Everyday Bacon Cheddar Sliders
Provided by Shop ‘n Save

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound 80% lean ground beef
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Onion Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Ground Black Pepper
  • 1/2 Tup Essential Everyday Hickory Smoke Barbecue Sauce
  • 4 Slices Essential Everyday Deli Style Mild Cheddar Cheese Slices
  • 12 Silver dollar buns
  • 12 Slices Essential Everyday Bacon, cooked

Directions:

In medium bowl, combine beef, EE salt, EE garlic powder, EE onion powder and EE pepper. Form into 12 mini-patties.

Cook EE bacon and set aside.

Prepare grill to medium heat. Place burgers on grill. Grill, turning once, 6-8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F on an instant read thermometer, brushing with barbecue sauce the last couple of minutes. Top each patty with 1/3 slice of EE cheese.

Remove from grill and place on buns.

Top with EE bacon and additional barbecue sauce.