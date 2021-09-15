PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is getting ready to tailgate with these Bacon Cheddar Sliders!
Essential Everyday Bacon Cheddar Sliders
Provided by Shop ‘n Save
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound 80% lean ground beef
- 1/2 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Onion Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon Essential Everyday Ground Black Pepper
- 1/2 Tup Essential Everyday Hickory Smoke Barbecue Sauce
- 4 Slices Essential Everyday Deli Style Mild Cheddar Cheese Slices
- 12 Silver dollar buns
- 12 Slices Essential Everyday Bacon, cooked
Directions:
In medium bowl, combine beef, EE salt, EE garlic powder, EE onion powder and EE pepper. Form into 12 mini-patties.
Cook EE bacon and set aside.
Prepare grill to medium heat. Place burgers on grill. Grill, turning once, 6-8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F on an instant read thermometer, brushing with barbecue sauce the last couple of minutes. Top each patty with 1/3 slice of EE cheese.
Remove from grill and place on buns.
Top with EE bacon and additional barbecue sauce.