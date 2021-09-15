By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,812 new coronavirus cases and 45 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,359,263 cases and 28,696 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,308 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 580 in ICUs.

The state says 12,480,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,082,996 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,282,761 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 75,273 cases among residents and 16,105 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,052 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,624 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

