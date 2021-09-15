By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball are honoring one of the greatest today.

It’s the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. A day of honoring the life of the Pirates’ great and his spirit of community service.

PTL Something Good:

Clemente’s children and family gathered around his statue outside of PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon to mark the day.

Mayor Bill Peduto presented Roberto Clemente Jr. with the Key to the City to honor his late father and all he did for Pittsburgh.

During Wednesday’s game, the Pirates will take the field wearing Clemente’s No. 21.

Earlier in the day, the Pirates’ front office worked on two service projects in the Pittsburgh area.

In Beechview, volunteers spent the day working on the sports fields at Brashear High School. Over in Hazelwood, they patterned with the Mission Continues’ Hazelwood Platoon to help with the involveMINT Food Recycling Center.

We partnered with the Mission Continues’ Hazelwood Platoon at the @involve_mint Food Recycling Center as part of our #ClementeDay day of giving. pic.twitter.com/byoUXrYIQ0 — Pirates Community (@BucsCommunity) September 15, 2021

Stay with KDKA for Royce Jones’ full reports on Roberto Clemente Day in Pittsburgh.