By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Popeyes and its famous chicken sandwich could be coming to New Kensington soon.
Citing documents submitted to the city, the Trib reports that a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen would be built in front of the Giant Eagle store along Tarentum Bridge Road.
According to the Trib, a subdivision request from property owner Kensington Tarentum LLC was approved by City Council on Tuesday. The Trib reports the project still needs to clear several hurdles before construction could start.
There are a handful of Popeyes already in the Pittsburgh area. The Trib says one is also expected to open in Harmar early next year.