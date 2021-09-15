By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT and its partners are reminding those planning to celebrate Pittsburgh's "delayed" St. Patrick's Day parade safely this weekend.
This year's rescheduled parade will take place this weekend, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade is among the largest parades in the country and so are the celebrations that usually follow.
"We want everyone out there to be safe and make the roadways safe for everyone," said Pam Wahal of Allegheny County Pretrial Services. "We always say when you see the signs that say 'DUI: You can't afford it' it means it in more ways than one because when you get one, it usually includes loss of your driver's license, fines, penalties, and other things. So be safe, have fun, and keep the roadways safe."
Local leaders also said that drivers need to remember to yield to pedestrians and that people walking through neighborhoods must use crosswalks and be on the lookout for distracted drivers.