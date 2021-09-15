BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Guests were deplaned and brought back into the terminal, and no one was injured.
Filed Under:Las Vegas, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Spirit Airlines

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spirit Airlines says a potential maintenance issue forced pilots to abandon their take-off from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Republican Lawmakers Vote For Subpoena Seeking Detailed Voter Information

As Spirit Flight 334 returned to the gate at McCarran International Airport, the aircraft experienced a flat tire.

READ MORE: Low-Flying Helicopters Seen Over Downtown Practice For Steelers Home Opener

Guests were deplaned and brought back into the terminal.

Spirit says no one was hurt during the incident.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,812 New Cases, 45 Additional Deaths

The passengers received hotel and meal accommodations and a future travel voucher before heading to Pittsburgh.