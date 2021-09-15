By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Spirit Airlines says a potential maintenance issue forced pilots to abandon their take-off from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh.
As Spirit Flight 334 returned to the gate at McCarran International Airport, the aircraft experienced a flat tire.
Guests were deplaned and brought back into the terminal.
Spirit says no one was hurt during the incident.
The passengers received hotel and meal accommodations and a future travel voucher before heading to Pittsburgh.