PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, there is a storm chance for today.

At the start of the day, there were actually two chances for storms, but the initial push ended up being just a couple of isolated rain showers.

The secondary push comes after 2:00 p.m. today with rain and storms expected to form along and just ahead of a cool front as it moves by.

At this point, strong straight-line wind is the main concern with this line of storms that moves through.

We could potentially see some training of storms as well with the same place seeing a series of storms moving through over an hour or two hours’ time. If this happens flooding would occur in isolated spots. Lightning will also make storms dangerous. Large hail with a diameter of more than an inch will also be possible.

With today’s rain chances, highs won’t be too far off from the morning lows.

I have Pittsburgh only hitting 76 for today’s high.

Daily low temperatures will be hit just before midnight tonight with Pittsburgh expected to see midnight temperatures in the low 60s.

Thursday is now looking dry with rain showers back on Friday evening.

The weekend is looking dry.

