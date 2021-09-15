By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The TSA has stopped more guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport so far this year compared to all of last year.
A Butler resident was stopped from bringing a loaded 9 mm handgun onto a flight Tuesday, making it the 22nd gun caught at checkpoints this year. Last year, TSA agents found 21 guns.
Guns aren’t allowed on planes, even with concealed carry permits. Guns can be brought in checked baggage if they’re properly packed and declared at the counter.
The TSA has said that most people forget they're carrying loaded guns when they try to go through checkpoints. In the case of the man stopped Tuesday, Allegheny County Police say he had a valid concealed carry permit but accidentally left his gun in his bag.
No charges are expected in his case, but passengers who bring firearms into checkpoints can face thousands of dollars in fines.