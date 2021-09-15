By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The next time you book a hotel room in Pittsburgh it could cost a little more.
That's if a proposal from Visit Pittsburgh is accepted.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the tourism group is proposing an extra 2% fee for every hotel room rented in Allegheny County.
The goal of the proposal is to increase the amount of money available to promote the region.
Local hotel and restaurant trade groups support the plan, but this proposal could trigger a battle over where the money should be used.