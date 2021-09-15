WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — A woman was found dead and her body concealed in a trash bag inside a home, West Virginia State Police said.
A resident of the Wayne County home, Carrie Nicole Ramey, 28, was charged with murder and concealment of a deceased body and arrested, troopers said.
She is charged with the death of Tina Adkins, 58. Adkins' family members found her body Tuesday, officials told news outlets.
Adkins was reported missing from the location Sunday, police said.
