By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A man wanted for two counts of attempted criminal homicide was arrested on Wednesday in Washington County.
According to the City Of Washington Police, Maceo Saunders was wanted for two shootings, one in March 2020 and another in May 2020, was taken into custody at a home in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in the City of Washington.
Saunders was arrested without incident following months of investigation by City of Washington Police, U.S. Marshals, and the Washington County Drug Task Force.
Along with Saunders, another male was also arrested.
Saunders is currently being housed in the Washington County Correctional Facility.