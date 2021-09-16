BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Flames ripped through a catering business in Lawrence County overnight.

Fire crews responded to the building at the intersection of Harlansburg Road and Perry Highway around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The building used to be the Old Village Inn.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building when the fire departments from three separate counties arrived on the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire.