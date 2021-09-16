BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The changes were made to ensure the safety of students and spectators.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Avonworth High School, High School Football, Local TV, Sto-Rox High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Sto-Rox is moving its football game Friday to a new site.

READ MORE: Crews To Install Speed Humps On Beechwood Boulevard Next Week

The matchup between Sto-Rox and Avonworth will now be played at Avonworth’s stadium.

READ MORE: Man Meets The Butler County Woman Who Donated Her Kidney To Him

The move comes after two fights broke out last week at Sto-Rox’s homecoming football game.

MORE NEWS: Ohio To Receive 855 Afghan Refugees Through Federal Program

The WPIAL told KDKA that Sto-Rox informed officials of the problems and changes were made to ensure the safety of students and spectators.