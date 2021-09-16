By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Sto-Rox is moving its football game Friday to a new site.
The matchup between Sto-Rox and Avonworth will now be played at Avonworth's stadium.
The move comes after two fights broke out last week at Sto-Rox's homecoming football game.
The WPIAL told KDKA that Sto-Rox informed officials of the problems and changes were made to ensure the safety of students and spectators.