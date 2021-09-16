PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hello! Patchy fog is around this morning with partly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon.

I have high temperatures today failing to hit the 80-degree mark and I have Pittsburgh hitting 77 degrees.

Most modeling data has highs now hitting the 80s. With 850mb temperatures peaking at near 15°C and starting off the day below 13°C, 80s are possible today but I think we are more likely to see the upper 70s instead.

Looking back a day, I was surprised to see that the Pittsburgh airport didn’t see measurable rain throughout the day.

For the year we have seen 31.4” of rain so far this year. We are 1.95” of rain ahead of schedule right now when it comes to the average yearly pace.

Looking ahead I still have a 20 percent chance for rain in the forecast today.

A 30 percent chance for rain showers on Friday and a 40 percent chance for rain on Saturday.

Sunday is looking completely dry.

Highs today are forecast to hit the mid to upper 70s.

We should be back in the 80s on Friday, staying in the 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday.

