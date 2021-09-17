By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay are ready for Sunday. Are you?
Decked out in black and gold, the country music duo released a pump-up video ahead of the Steelers’ home opener against the Raiders at Heinz Field.
“Sounds like @DanAndShay want to be in Pittsburgh for 10,000 hours and 10,000 more,” the Steelers tweeted Friday.
“What’s up Steelers nation? It is Dan + Shay here. It feels so good to be home, home in Pittsburgh. We are so excited for the Steelers season. It’s going to be amazing,” said Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University alum.
Shay Mooney jumped in after Smyers and started chanting the Steelers’ “Here We Go” fight song while the two waved Terrible Towels.