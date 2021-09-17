By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – It’s long overdue and a cause for celebration.READ MORE: Kennywood's 'Choose The Color' Contest For The Phantom's Revenge Winner Revealed
Greene County will soon have better internet access.READ MORE: Millvale Police Looking For Two Suspects Accused Of Stealing No Parking Signs And Flags
The county is getting more than $2 million in federal grant money to improve its broadband infrastructure.MORE NEWS: Here We Go: Staying Safe While Cheering On The Steelers Against The Raiders This Sunday
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that money will allow the county to install fiber optic cables to support broadband connectivity in the southern part of the county.