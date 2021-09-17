BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) – It’s long overdue and a cause for celebration.

Greene County will soon have better internet access.

The county is getting more than $2 million in federal grant money to improve its broadband infrastructure.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that money will allow the county to install fiber optic cables to support broadband connectivity in the southern part of the county.