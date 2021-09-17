By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) – Following the shooting death of Steven Eason, Haunted Hills Hayride and its staff have made the decision to remain closed this weekend.
They made the announcement in a statement on their Facebook page.
“After a team meeting today, it has been decided that the Haunted Hills Hayride will not be open on Friday, September 17th nor Saturday, September 18th,” Haunted Hills Hayride said in the post.
On Thursday night, a balloon release was held in Steven’s memory at the Haunted Hills Hayride site.
Haunted Hills Hayride does plan to reopen next weekend, September 24.