By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Firefighters have rushed to the scene of a large, two-alarm house fire in Mt. Lebanon this afternoon.
According to emergency officials, the two-story house is located on Scott Road.
Heavy smoke can be seen pouring from the top of the home.
We’re told at the scene that everyone was able to escape from the home unharmed, including the family pets.
There are no reports yet on what sparked the blaze.
