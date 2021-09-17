By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A recent North Allegheny High School graduate is a semifinalist for a prestigious honor.
Faith Nguyen is a contestant in the 2021 Breakthrough Junior Challenge, which is a worldwide contest for students to inspire creative thinking about science. Students ages 13 to 18 years old enter the contest and submit original videos that bring to life a concept or theory in the life sciences.
Nguyen created her video based on the string theory.
Voting is open right now. You can help Nguyen advance to the final round by giving her video on the Breakthrough Junior Challenge’s Facebook a like or another positive reaction.
The winner receives a top prize of $250,000 for college.