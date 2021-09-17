By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pitt Men's Basketball 2021-22 regular season schedule is here and it's full of plenty of familiar foes.
Coming to the Petersen Events Center this season is Notre Dame, Louisville, Syracuse, and Duke.
In December, the Panthers will head to New York City to take on St. John's at Madison Square Garden as part of the Gotham Classic.
The Panthers will play 20 ACC matchups, one neutral site game, and 11 non-ACC matchups.
Of those 20 ACC matchups, 19 of those games close out the schedule.
To check out the full schedule, head to the Panthers’ website at this link.