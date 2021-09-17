By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The 2012 Penn State football team is the subject of a new documentary that premieres this weekend.READ MORE: Haunted Hills Hayride Decides To Close This Weekend After Death Of Steven Eason
The documentary, “Saving The Roar,” recounts the child sex abuse scandal, Jerry Sandusky, and how it affected both the university and the football program.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Warm Weekend With Some Stray Showers Begin The Weekend
Players and coaches recall what it was like to play through the NCAA sanctions that were levied on the program as a result of the scandal.MORE NEWS: U.S. Steel Looking For Site To Build New Steel Mill
Tickets, showtimes, and more information about “Saving The Roar” can be found on the documentary’s website at this link.