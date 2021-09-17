By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Steel will be looking for a site to build a new steel mill.

The new mill will be an electric arc “mini-mill” similar to the ones U.S. Steel operates in Arkansas and Alabama.

The company says they could put another mill in those states or build a brand new site elsewhere.

Regardless of location, it will be a $3 billion project that puts U.S. Steel even further into scrap-based steelmaking.

They want to begin building the mill early next year and have it running by 2024.

However, there are no indications that the mill will be in the Pittsburgh area.

Earlier this year, U.S. Steel canceled a major upgrade to the Mon Valley Works.

The company had planned to spend $1.5 billion to build new facilities and cut down on pollution.

Instead, in April, U.S. Steel dropped the project and instead announced it would shut down three coke batteries in Clairton.