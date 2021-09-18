By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Three people were shot at a baby shower at the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday.
Lower Burrell police chief said that the victims include a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old teenager.
The severity of their injuries is unknown as of around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
A male suspect is in custody.
Officials told KDKA that the incident stemmed from a family argument at a baby shower.
Police believe that the argument revolved around the gifts at the shower.
The suspect allegedly produced a 9 mm handgun as the fight escalated and fired three rounds.
In total, 25 people were at the shower.
The call originally came at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
The Lower Burrell Police Department and Westmoreland County Detective Bureau are actively investigating the shooting.
This article was first published at 7:56 p.m. on September 18, 2021.