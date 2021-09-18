By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ADAMS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Adams Township made a troubling find after arresting a man suspected of burglary.
Police say they arrested Frederick Delmonte earlier this month after being caught on camera in a victim’s home.
While searching Delmonte’s home, they found 63 pairs of women’s underwear, individually wrapped in plastic bags.
Police are now trying to identify who the underwear belongs to.
They say if you live in the Adams Pointe or Adams Ridge neighborhoods, to contact them if you think you are missing underwear and can identify it.