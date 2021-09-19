By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — There is new information about a shooting at a baby shower that sent three people to the hospital last night.
Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka told KDKA 25-year-old Isiah Hampton of Arnold was arrested near the Kinloch fire hall after that shooting.
The victims — a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — are all expected to survive.READ MORE: Male Suspect In Custody After 3 People Shot At Baby Shower At Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department
The chief says Hampton is the father of the baby-to-be.
He apparently got in an argument over whether he would transport gifts from the shower and opened fire.
Hampton was arraigned this morning and remains in prison.