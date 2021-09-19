CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Event organizers were hoping to raise over $160,000 on Saturday.
Filed Under:Community Liver Alliance, Kennywood Park, Local News, Local TV, Walk The Talk For Liver Health 5K

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Runners returned to Kennywood Park on Saturday for an annual race aimed at raising money for a good cause.

The Walk for the Talk for Liver Health 5K was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The group says they’re happy to be back in person, and that funding for liver diseases is needed now more than ever.

Event organizers were hoping to raise over $160,000 on Saturday.

Runners were also treated with free admission to the park.

The event was emceed by KDKA’s own Amy Wadas.