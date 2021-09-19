By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers take the field to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they’ll be doing so without the services of two key defensive starters.
Cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush both will miss Sunday’s game due to injury.
No Joe Haden or Devin Bush for today’s game. Not good against a guy like Waller @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 19, 2021
It’s unclear what type of injuries the two players are dealing with.
The Raiders and Steelers will face off at Heinz Field at 1:00 p.m.