It's unclear what type of injuries the two players are dealing with.
Filed Under:Devin Bush, Joe Haden, Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Raiders, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers take the field to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they’ll be doing so without the services of two key defensive starters.

Cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush both will miss Sunday’s game due to injury.

The Raiders and Steelers will face off at Heinz Field at 1:00 p.m.