CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Heinz Field, Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Trai Turner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trai Turner has been thrown out of the game by officials after the tape showed him spitting on another player from the Raiders.

READ MORE: Paperless Ticketing Leads To Long Lines Outside Heinz Field Ahead Of Steelers Game

The ejection happened in the middle of the fourth quarter.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Investigating Shooting In Homewood

The score is 22 to 14, with the Raiders in the lead in the Steelers’ home opener.