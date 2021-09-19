By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trai Turner has been thrown out of the game by officials after the tape showed him spitting on another player from the Raiders.
The ejection happened in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Spitting CONFIRMED by replay
The score is 22 to 14, with the Raiders in the lead in the Steelers’ home opener.