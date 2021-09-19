By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — September is National Recovery Month, and on Saturday in Greensburg, around a dozen local organizations shared resources and support for those in need.
The organizer of the ‘Unity in the Community’ says she runs events like this every month in St. Clair Park to address different issues to help strengthen the community.
“The main goal is for the community to come together in unity, to bring in recovery, and held each other and bring each other up,” said Ronel Baccus.
Next month’s event is called ‘Breaking the Cycle’ and will be held on October 9.