By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine and get a flu shot, you can soon get them both in one place.
The Allegheny County Health Department will host a double vaccine clinic this week.
Vaccines will be available from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. starting on Tuesday in the courtyard of the Allegheny County Courthouse.
The clinic will last through Friday.
The CDC previously advised people to separate their shots, but now says that getting both at the same time is perfectly safe.