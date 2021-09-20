PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The desperate search for Gabby Petito is now believed to be over after remains were recovered from a state park in Wyoming.

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the remains are 100% those of Petito, as the results of forensic testing are still ongoing.

The search for the only current person of interest, her fiancee Brian LaundrIe, is also intensifying.

The case of Gabby Petito took a tragic turn on Sunday when police found human remains during their search for her in a Wyoming state park.

Police are now working to determine whether the discovery could answer questions regarding what happened to the missing 22-year-old.

Grand Teton National Park officials say the remains were found around the Spread Creek campsite, which will remain closed until further notice.

Petito’s family has been notified of the remains. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. The coroner says it will confirm the identity of those remains through photographs, personal identification, or DNA.

“I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” said Charles Jones with the FBI.

“We appreciate the tremendous amount of support from the public. The support from the public’s response to the request of tips has been remarkable,” Jones went on to say.

The bizarre disappearance of Petito has taken an even more troubling twist, as her fiancee has vanished.

After a weekend full of searching for Brian Laundrie in Florida, this morning, search teams will be back out looking for him.

His family says he hasn’t been seen since last Tuesday. He left home with his backpack and told the family he was going to a local nature reserve in Sarasota County. That’s where federal and local authorities continue to search.

“We’re hopeful. We’re hopeful that he’s out there. Certainly, we prepare for all different possibilities, but our goal is to locate him,” said Josh Taylor, Public Information Officer with the North Port Police Department.

The attorney representing Laundrie and his parents called the discovery of her apparent remains on Sunday as ‘heartbreaking.’

Police have called Laundrie a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance, but they say he is not wanted for a crime.

Petito and Laundrie has been traveling through several Western states on a road trip over the past few months.

