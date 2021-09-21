PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County warden says the Jail Oversight Board’s vote to end the use of a controversial prison contractor will make things less safe inside the jail.

“They voted in favor of the motion that further jeopardizes the safety and security of this facility as well as people’s lives,” Warden Orlando Harper said at a press conference Tuesday.

Harper says he’ll pause the training by C-SAU, the controversial prison contractor owned by Joseph Garcia. But he’s now consulting with his legal team to figure out how to interpret the motion passed Monday night by the Jail Oversight Board.

The warden says he interprets the language of the motion to mean he’s forbidden from offering any and all training inside the Allegheny County Jail. He says he’s not going to honor that and will keep training.

The motion reads that the Jail Oversight Board “prohibits Allegheny County, C-SAU, Joseph Garcia and or any other related entities from conducting any training of corrections officers or employees of the Allegheny County Jail.”

The motion stems from the board’s alleged inability to get answers to basic questions about Garcia’s resume, professional and military background.

The Jail Oversight Board voted yes to the motion 4-3-1.

“Literally the board has prohibited this facility from conducting any trainings of officers and employees. They did not limit this to the training that they’ve raised concerns with,” said Harper.

He says the board “instead used irresponsibly broad language that prevents me from training someone to administer medication, learn CPR or even bring new cadets into our facility.”

Board members say the motion is intended to stop Joseph Garcia and C-SAU’s training in the jail and does not intend for all training to stop.

At Tuesday’s press conference, a former jail inmate started yelling at Harper and another man brought a large sign that read “honor the vote.”