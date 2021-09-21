CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 276 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases.

There have been 7,941 total hospitalizations and 117,546 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122.

