By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 276 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases.
There have been 7,941 total hospitalizations and 117,546 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,122.

The age groups of the newly reported cases follow:
Age Group Cases
00-04 24
05-12 56
13-18 34
19-24 43
25-49 189
50-64 69
65+ 50
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021
