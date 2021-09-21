PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a 14-year-old girl is suing the McDonald’s Corporation, claiming her manager sexually assaulted and sexually harassed her.

KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan talked with the attorney who filed the suit on Tuesday.

The attorney for the 14-year-old girl filed a suit that alleges she was raped in her store’s bathroom by her 42-year-old manager. The suit goes on to allege the manager is a convicted juvenile sex assault offender named Walter A. Garner.

“She was raped. He did also pressure her to have sexual contact with him outside the McDonald’s. He attempted to engage in sex with her in the store on another occasion and she refused. She’s confused, she seeking counseling,” said attorney Alan Perer

The suit alleges the assault occurred in one of eight local McDonald’s franchises operated by Rice Enterprises, a limited liability corporation based in Bethel Park. It states McDonald’s and the franchisee knew — or should have known — that Garner served time in prison after pleading guilty in 2003 to the indecent assault of a 10-year-old girl. His posting can be readily seen on Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law website.

Perer said Rice Enterprises was also aware of surveillance video showing Garner groping the girl, and other young employees had complained of harassment and propositioning.

“Making comments, making advances, and the response was nothing. They didn’t get rid of him. They didn’t chastise him. They didn’t supervise him,” Perer said.

Garner was arrested in April, according to police affidavits, after showing pornography to another minor, who reported this to someone at her school. During this investigation, investigators learned of the rape allegation against the 14-year-old girl.

Garner is awaiting trial on all charges in the county jail in lieu of a $75,000 total bond.

Perer says while McDonald’s Corporate-owned stores have vigorous sexual harassment training programs and protocols, the policies are not uniform among the franchises. The suit contends both the McDonald’s Corporation and Rice Enterprises are responsible.

He worries about the emotional health of his client.

“She doesn’t understand it, a 42-year-old manager doing these things to you, grooming you. It’s just horrible,” the attorney said.

Michele Rice of Rice Enterprises and the McDonald’s owner-operator released a statement, saying: