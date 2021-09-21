PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Discussions are set to get underway on Tuesday focusing on making major changes along Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The price tag of the proposed changes comes to around $6.2 million.

The proposed project starts at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Grant Street near the Convention Center, stretching all the way to the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Herron Avenue in Lawrenceville.

The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure’s goal is to improve safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the roadway will be reduced from four lanes down to two.

Traffic light upgrades will try to move cars more efficiently, and improvement for pedestrians will include countdown buttons and ADA accommodations.

A portion of Liberty Avenue will have bike lanes added, where they will connect with existing lanes in the city’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

The Port Authority is also expected to upgrade its stops along Liberty Avenue.

The city is set to hold a virtual meeting this evening at 6:00 p.m.

Registration to attend the meeting must be done in advance.

Construction on the project is reportedly set to begin in the summer of 2023.