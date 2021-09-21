CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto tied the game with his second homer of the night, Eugenio Suarez followed with a go-ahead shot and the Cincinnati Reds rallied from a five-run deficit for a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Reds couldn’t gain ground on St. Louis in the wild card race.
The second-place Cardinals won, 5-2, at Milwaukee to maintain a three-game lead over third-place Cincinnati. Votto’s second homer tied the game and Suárez followed with a go-ahead shot.
The Reds overcame first inning back-to-back homers by Yoshi Tsutsugo and Bryan Reynolds.
Neither starter, Cincinnati’s Vladimir Gutierrez nor Dillon Peters, lasted four innings.
