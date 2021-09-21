By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries, including linebacker T.J. Watt and now quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a left pec injury.

“That could affect him from a preparation standpoint. Don’t have an idea of how much as I sit here right now, but we better be ready to be adjustable,” said Tomlin.

Mike Tomlin says he plans no changes to offensive line #Steelers — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 21, 2021

Tomlin says he’s not sure when Roethlisberger was hurt, and he doesn’t think Roethlisberger knows either.

“Sometimes, just in the midst of competition, adrenaline and so forth, you just don’t know. Sometimes things just come up after,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin said Roethlisberger took too many hits during Sunday’s loss against the Raiders.

Groin injuries are very tricky which is why Tomlin is not sure about player’s availability “Degree of injury changes the prognosis. The man himself changes the prognosis “ Makes me think Watt is one who can return sooner than later. #Steelers — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 21, 2021

Watt and Alex Highsmith both have groin injuries. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was placed on the reserve/injured list after he fractured his ankle. Tomlin says Alualu underwent surgery Monday. Diontae Johnson also injured his knee.

“We got a lot of irons in the fire if you will from a health standpoint,” he said. “Thankfully in today’s NFL with the flexibility of practice squads and so forth we have all the answers in-house. I’m not necessarily worried about injuries in terms of expectations, in terms of our performance. We have a week to prepare with known issues.”