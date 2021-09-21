By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man in what's believed to be an unprovoked attack in Butler.
Butler City Police were called to the 300 block of South Main Street for a stabbing Monday afternoon and found the 40-year-old man with wounds to his chest, hands and neck. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
Police say 68-year-old Paul Lenzi, identified by witnesses as the alleged attacker, was found covered in blood and sitting on the ground. He was arrested without incident.
According to police, Lenzi was stopped from attacking the victim by an off-duty Butler County probation officer who witnessed the attack.
Police say it doesn't appear that the victim and Lenzi knew each other, and the alleged attack seemed to be unprovoked.
Lenzi was arraigned on charges of felony aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide. He was placed in the Butler County Jail on $250,000 bond.