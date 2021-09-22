PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 298 new COVID-19 cases. Among those numbers is a rise in pediatric cases.

The bulk of the reported pediatric cases are among school-age kids ages 5 through 12 and ineligible for the COVID vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 11 cases among kids 0 to 4, 40 cases among kids 5 to 12 and 22 cases among kids 13 to 18.

Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen says so far this month, more than 1,600 cases among children ages 5 through 18 have been reported in the county.

“Some cases are from school. Some are from extracurricular activities including school sports and other activities. Others report traveling and attending parties during incubation periods so it’s really from many different sources. Not just school,” said Bogen.

The Health Department is aware of at least 45 county cases among people said to be teachers. And those cases are similarly being traced back to a variety of different venues as well including bars and travel.

Bogen says there are currently five open outbreaks and six open clusters in schools across the county.

“Outbreaks and clusters remain open for two incubation periods, so 28 days in case additional cases need to be added. So they remain open for a long time,” she said.

When asked if she would be issuing any recommendations on school closures for districts dealing with the delta surge within the county, she said those recommendations come from the state, not the county.