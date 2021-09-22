By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a 5-month-old girl received Narcan after falling unconscious.
Officials said on Wednesday that law enforcement responded to the 600 block of Brookline Boulevard for an unresponsive child brought to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Engine 26 for assistance.
When police arrived, first responders were rendering aid to the child. The girl was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in stable condition after receiving Narcan.
According to the criminal complaint, the child was given Narcan after doctors said she had symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose.
Police searched the residence of Elizabeth Rexrode, who was the primary caregiver for the child on Wednesday, and arrested her. They found, according to the criminal complaint, “several” empty stamp bags of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and 10 stamp bags of suspected heroin.
Police said in the complaint the items were near and in the living room, where Rexrode had been sleeping on the couch.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested For Allegedly Making Threats, Antisemitic Comments In Squirrel Hill
She is charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.