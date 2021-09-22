CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Washington County early on Wednesday in a hit and run crash.

The crash happened on West Chestnut Street near Foodland around 4:00 a.m. and the road is closed at the scene of the crash.

According to state police, the victim was killed and the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was believed to be walking in the middle of the street when he was hit.

Police believe the victim is a young-to-middle-aged man but have not been able to identify him.

So far, the police say the driver was driving a GMC.

They are also looking at surveillance videos from the grocery store and searching the area for possible leads.

