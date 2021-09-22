CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Briana Smith
Filed Under:Briana Smith, Fatal Crash, Hit and Run, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, W. Chestnut Street, Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Washington County early on Wednesday in a hit and run crash.

The crash happened on West Chestnut Street near Foodland around 4:00 a.m. and the road is closed at the scene of the crash.

READ MORE: University Of Pittsburgh Staff Launch Campaign To Unionize

According to state police, the victim was killed and the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian was believed to be walking in the middle of the street when he was hit.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Citizens Police Review Board Submits Proposal For Expansion

Police believe the victim is a young-to-middle-aged man but have not been able to identify him.

So far, the police say the driver was driving a GMC.

They are also looking at surveillance videos from the grocery store and searching the area for possible leads.

MORE NEWS: Running Water Leads To Flooding Of Downtown Hotel

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details