GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The Augusta County Sheriffs’ office says that 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriel died while in the care of two people currently behind bars in Westmoreland County.

Now, their search mission for Khaleesi has turned into a recovery mission.

According to police, before her mother went to jail in Virginia in 2020, she placed Khaleesi in the car of Candi Royer.

RELATED: Investigators Seek Answers From Fugitives Captured In South Greensburg In 3-Year-Old Girl’s Disappearance

Then, in February, Royer said Khaleesi was staying with family members and that was the last time she was seen alive.

Fast-forwarding to September 3, police say Royer was reported missing.

It was determined that she took part in a crime spree with her boyfriend Travis Brown across Virginia and into Pennsylvania.

Days later, U.S. Marshals found Royer and Brown in a South Greensburg hotel.

According to police, the two were found at the Knight’s Inn with stolen checks, meth, and no sign of Khaleesi.

The sheriff’s office is working on extraditing Royer and Brown back to Virginia where they will face multiple drug charges as well as charges in Khaleesi’s case.

Both of them have already been charged with abuse and child neglect.

In the meantime, police are still searching for Khaleesi.

Sheriffs say it’s not beneficial to have community search parties at this time, but if anyone has information to give them a call.